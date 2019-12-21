Paisley Park swerves Ascot

Paisley Park

Emma Lavelle will assess future plans for Paisley Park after withdrawing him from the Marsh Hurdle at Ascot.

The undisputed king of the staying hurdle division was due to bid for back-to-back wins in the Grade One contest, but Lavelle made the decision to take him out following a morning which saw two inspections at the Berkshire track.

She said: "Ascot have gone a great job with the ground, but there are a couple of patches of false ground and we have taken the decision to pull him out as he is too good a horse to risk him. No plans yet."

Lavelle's pride and joy carried all before him last season, winning each of his five starts, crowned by the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The seven-year-old had picked up where he left off when giving weight and a beating to Thistlecrack in last month's Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury, and was odds-on to continue his winning streak.