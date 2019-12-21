Elegant Escape on track for Chepstow

Elegant Escape leads over the last at Chepstow

Last year's winner Elegant Escape heads 25 confirmations for the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow on Friday.

The Colin Tizzard-trained seven-year-old warmed up for a repeat bid with a fine third place in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury.

Elegant Escape will have to shoulder top-weight of 11st 12lb, as the weights have gone up 7lb following the defection of his stablemate Native River.

Tizzard still has a second string to his bow in West Approach.

Elegant Escape has been top of the ante-post market and others prominent in the betting standing their ground include Now McGinty, Crievehill, Truckers Lodge, Steely Addition, Potters Corner and Yala Enki.