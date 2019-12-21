Riders storms to Ascot success

Riders Onthe Storm and Sam Twiston-Davies

Riders Onthe Storm put in a superb performance to land the Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase at Ascot on Saturday.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' horse was ante-post favourite for the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham last weekend but was ruled out after an admin error.

However, he went some way to making up for that disappointment with a brilliant effort at Ascot, jumping really well and racing with zest and enthusiasm on his way to a seven-length success.

Winning rider Sam Twiston-Davies said: "It was quite tiring actually, I thought I had him early but he started to wing away, he pretty much took charge.

"Jumping out of that ground and wasting the energy he did early, it takes some horse to do that. Fair effort.

"The Ryanair would be nice. There's the Grade One here, too. It's another step up again, but we'll leave it to dad, he's the master."

Sky Bet cut Riders Onthe Storm to 12/1 for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.