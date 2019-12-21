Altior in Desert Orchid at Kempton

Altior

Altior features among eight entries for the Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton on Friday.

The brilliant two-miler took this prize 12 months ago, and the nine-year-old could bid to return to winning ways after having his 19-race winning streak ended by Cyrname at Ascot last month.

Trainer Nicky Henderson had thought of trying Altior over three miles in the King George VI Chase, but took him out of the three-mile showpiece at the confirmation stage.

Alan King's Sceau Royal, beaten twice by Altior last season, is one of his potential rivals, along with two Irish-trained possibles - Willie Mullins' Duc De Genievres and Henry de Bromhead's Ordinary World.

The other contedners are Bun Doran, Caid Du Lin, Capeland and Ascot winner Riders Onthe Storm.

French import Fanion D'Estruval could get the chance to build on his winning debut in Britain by heading for the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices' Chase.

Formerly with Guillaume Macaire, the four-year-old got off the mark at the first time of asking for Venetia Williams at Newbury last month.

Among eight entries for the Grade Two contest are the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Al Dancer and Harry Whittington's Rouge Vif.

Dan Skelton has put in his smart mare Maire Banrigh, while Editeur Du Guite, Global Citizen, Grand Sancy and Lust For Glory make up the octet.