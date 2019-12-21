The Worlds End takes advantage in Marsh Hurdle at Ascot

The Worlds End ridden by Adrian Heskin

The Worlds End took advantage of the absence of Paisley Park to land the Grade One Marsh Hurdle (registered as the Long Walk) at Ascot on Saturday.

Emma Lavelle's Stayers' Hurdle champion, who was 2/9 favourite on Saturday morning, was a significant non-runner due to the testing conditions, leaving what looked a tricky four-runner heat on paper.

In a dramatic race, L'Ami Serge took up the running tanking along in the straight after The Worlds End had cut out the running, but on the back of a 580-day absence he got tired in the closing stages.

That allowed Tom George's The Worlds End, the 15/8 favourite, to get back up under Adrian Heskin for what looked an unlikely success a furlong from home.

L'Ami Serge, treading water, hung on for second from Papagana, with Agrapart last of the four.

Heskin said: "It's great to get a Grade One win under his belt again as he's a very good horse.

"The second I got stuck into him he quickened. I don't think Nico's horse was stopping, he just kept finding.

"Tom's done a great job with him. He takes plenty of minding and it's great to get him back on track."