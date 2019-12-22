Angels Breath out for season

Nico de Boinville riding Angels Breath clear the last

Angels Breath will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a tendon injury whilst winning the Grade 2 Jacquart Noel Novices' Chase at Ascot on Friday.

The five-year-old posted a 23-length victory over his one rival, Mont Des Avaloirs, but did not return to the winner's enclosure as vets attended to a cut on his right foreleg.

The gelding underwent an operation on Friday evening and though expected to make a recovery, it is unlikely that he will return for at least a year.

Speaking on his Unibet blog, trainer Nicky Henderson said: "I am afraid to say it is not good news at all and unfortunately he severed a degree of his superficial flexor tendon during the race at Ascot which necessitated having surgery last night by our excellent vets at Donnington Grove and means he will not race for at least a year.

"Everything went well, however, and they were all very pleased with his well being afterwards and this morning.

"He is fully dosed up with antibiotics and pain killers so is comfortable and if we can get him through the next few weeks we can then begin to start mending the tendon.

"This is a very serious injury and he's not out of the woods, in fact a few years ago it may have been a completely different outcome but thanks to modern technology and our brilliant team of vets he is in very safe hands and we are able to save him."