Game Spirit Chase plan for Dynamite Dollars

Dynamite Dollars ridden by Harry Cobden

Paul Nicholls has earmarked the Game Spirit Chase as a potential first target for Grade One winner Dynamite Dollars on his return from injury.

The Ditcheat trainer has identified the Grade Two prize at Newbury on February 8 as an ideal starting point for the six-year-old, who has not been sighted since striking at the same level at Doncaster 11 months ago.

After winning four of his first five starts over fences, Dynamite Dollars saw his season cut short when he suffered a setback in training in February during his build-up towards a tilt at the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Nicholls said: "We will aim to have Dynamite Dollars ready by the end of January, and he is doing plenty of work.

"There are three or four of them like it - along with him, there is Danny Kirwan, Cliffs Of Dover and Favorito Buck's. They have all been off for a long time, with the view to run at the end of January.

"It could even be that Dynamite Dollars runs in the Game Spirit first time back. I've been pleased with him so far, but there is still a long way to go yet."