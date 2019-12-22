Alan King unsure when The Glancing Queen will return

Alan King, Trainer

Alan King has yet to decide whether The Glancing Queen will return this season.

Fifth in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, The Glancing Queen was then a decisive Grade Two winner against her fellow mares at Aintree in April.

She has recently had to have surgery, though, and King would rather miss the season than have to rush her back in time for the spring.

He said: "She has only just started back walking, so we will creep away and see. If I started running out of time I would wait for next season.

"There is no point going for one run and then to Cheltenham, because it would probably be too much. It has been a right hold-up."

King is confident about The Glancing Queen's long-term prognosis, but unsure of her timetable.

He added: "We got her going again, then she went lame again. So we had to do surgery, and she only had that two weeks ago.

"She will be fine, but I'd rather not waste her novice season. She is back walking now and will be trotting next week - and we will take a view from there."