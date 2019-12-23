Huntingdon called off due to flood damage

A view outside Huntingdon Racecourse

Huntingdon's Boxing Day card has been called off due to flood damage to the stables, weighing room and other public areas at the track.

Parts of the venue were left under water following overnight flooding on Saturday, prompting clerk of the course Jack Pryor to call an inspection for 8am on Monday.

While the track itself has improved, there is not sufficient time to repair the facilities before racing.

Pryor said: "Although the track has made significant progress in the last 48 hours, there's flood damage to the stables, weighing room and other public areas which we won't be able to rectify in time for racing.

"We've made an early decision as it's such a busy time and will hopefully allow connections to declare at other meetings."