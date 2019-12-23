Six in King George VI Chase field

Lostintranslation ridden by Robbie Power (right)

A select field of six will go to post for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

The two market leaders for the past month, Cyrname and Lostintranslation, head the field as both chase a second Grade One win in open company.

Cyrname has won each of his last three races - all at Ascot - and famously ended Altior's 19-race unbeaten streak last time out in the 1965 Chase.

Paul Nicholls' new star is currently the highest-rated chaser in training, on a 4lb higher mark than Colin Tizzard's Lostintranslation, who bagged a first top-level win in open company last time out in the Betfair Chase at Haydock.

Both trainers also have exceptionally strong second-strings to their bow.

Nicholls fields last year's race winner Clan Des Obeaux, but he will be partnered by Sam Twiston-Davies this time as regular pilot Harry Cobden has opted to ride Cyrname instead.

Tizzard's classy second string is Thistlecrack, another former winner of the race. He claimed the contest as a novice in 2016 but has suffered injury issues in the interim, although he did finish second in 2018.

Venetia Williams' Aso, second in the Ryanair at Cheltenham in March, also lines up along with Willie Mullins' Footpad, with the 2018 Arkle winner the lowest-rated runner in the race on a lofty 165.

The only horse not declared was Warren Greatrex's mare La Bague Au Roi.