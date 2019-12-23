Nicholls fires two novice stars

Harry Cobden riding Danny Whizzbang

Paul Nicholls is double-handed with Danny Whizzbang and Master Tommytucker as he seeks a fifth win in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

The Ditcheat handler first took the three-mile prize, now named after his five-time King George VI Chase hero, with See More Indians in 1993.

His second came 10 years later with Strong Flow in 2003, followed by Breedsbreeze in 2008 and Black Corton two years ago.

Both his runners made winning debuts over fences following long absences.

Master Tommytucker returned from a 408-day lay-off to beat Who Dares Wins over two and a quarter miles at this course a month ago, while Danny Whizzbang was the outsider of three when overturning the odds-on Reserve Tank at Newbury four weeks ago on his first start for 270 days.

Colin Tizzard relies on Slate House, whose only blip in three outings over fences this term came when he fell in the BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham after looking certain to go close.

Black Op bids to return to winning ways, although he lost nothing in defeat when second to Champ at Newbury last month. Tom George's charge had got off the mark over fences at Stratford in October.

Jarveys Plate, Redzor and The Mighty Don complete the septet.