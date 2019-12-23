Sam Spinner has Towton target

Sam Spinner ridden by Joe Colliver

Sam Spinner is likely to return to Wetherby for the William Hill Towton Novice Chase on February 1.

Jedd O'Keeffe's stable star maintained his unbeaten record over fences in a Grade Two at Doncaster last time out - but not without incident.

A clip of jockey Joe Colliver being fired out of the saddle following his only mistake at the sixth-last fence went viral, although other than that it was a smooth victory.

"He came out of it really well, healthy and happy and obviously we were thrilled so now we're looking forward to our next start," said O'Keeffe.

"Apart from that one mistake, where actually he was incredibly clever, I thought his jumping was brilliant, which we were very happy about. He was attacking his obstacles more, Joe was being bold, so I was 100 per cent happy.

"We've got three runs into him, and basically there's only one more chance to run before Cheltenham because he needs three miles and I want to keep him in novice company.

"That means it's the Towton at Wetherby or the Reynoldstown at Ascot, he can't do both. We'll look at the entries and the ground, but with Wetherby being closer, and he's won twice there already over fences - that might be hard to turn down as it comes first and gives us more of a gap.

"I wouldn't be afraid of going to Ascot either, though, having won there already (over hurdles), and if the weather intervenes we have it as an option, but we'll make Wetherby our primary target and see how we get on."