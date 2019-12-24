Defi Du Seuil on track for Clarence House Chase

Defi Du Seuil and Un De Sceaux battle at Sandown

Defi Du Seuil is on course for next month's Matchbook Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

Philip Hobbs' six-year-old has enjoyed the perfect first half to the campaign, winning the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham and proving himself at the highest level when coming out on top in the Tingle Creek Chase in a thrilling battle with Un De Sceaux and Waiting Patiently.

With Altior due to be in action at Kempton later this week, in an attempt to prove he is still the one to beat in the two-mile division, Defi Du Seuil's connections know a stiffer test may await in March.

"All being well, I'd say he'll end up at Ascot for the Clarence House (on January 18)," said owner JP McManus' racing manager Frank Berry.

"You've got the weather and everything to take into account, but at this stage we're going to Ascot.

"He's a star, and you can only be proud of everything he's done.

"He's such a great little horse - he missed a season, but to come back better than ever is incredible. Philip has done a marvellous job with him, all credit to him."