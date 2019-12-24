The Worlds End team to consider future plans

Adrian Heskin and The Worlds End clear the last to win the Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle.

Connections of The Worlds End will sit down in the new year to map out a programme for the Marsh Hurdle winner.

The Worlds End produced a tremendously game performance to get back up and deny L'Ami Serge, after making the running until the second-last in the three-mile Grade One feature.

Trainer Tom George reports the eight-year-old to have taken those exertions at Ascot on Saturday in his stride.

"He's come out of it really nicely - he didn't lose much weight," said the Cotswolds trainer.

"He seemed to have a bit up his sleeve at the end. It was good.

"There's no reason why we can't keep going. I'll speak to the owners and make a plan."