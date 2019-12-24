The Worlds End team to consider future plans
Last Updated: 24/12/19 12:46pm
Connections of The Worlds End will sit down in the new year to map out a programme for the Marsh Hurdle winner.
The Worlds End produced a tremendously game performance to get back up and deny L'Ami Serge, after making the running until the second-last in the three-mile Grade One feature.
Trainer Tom George reports the eight-year-old to have taken those exertions at Ascot on Saturday in his stride.
"He's come out of it really nicely - he didn't lose much weight," said the Cotswolds trainer.
"He seemed to have a bit up his sleeve at the end. It was good.
"There's no reason why we can't keep going. I'll speak to the owners and make a plan."