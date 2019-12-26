Slate House wins Kauto Star Novices' Chase

Slate House on his way to victory at Kempton

Slate House claimed top honours in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton.

A field of seven runners went to post for the Grade One event, with Tom George's Black Op the marginal favourite at 9-4 ahead of the Paul Nicholls-trained Master Tommytucker and Slate House from Colin Tizzard's yard.

Master Tommytucker set out to make all the running under Harry Cobden and was still bowling along at the head of affairs when getting too tight to the fourth fence from the finish and coming to grief.

His exit left Black Op in the lead, but having ridden a patient race for much of the three-mile journey, Robbie Power was travelling ominously well in his slipstream aboard 3-1 shot Slate House.

The two battled it out all the way up the home straight - and while a slow leap at the final obstacle gave Black Op a chance, Tizzard's charge had enough in the locker to prevail by a length and a quarter.