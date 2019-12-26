Epatante firmly in Champion Hurdle picture after Kempton win

Epatante is clear over the last at Kempton

Epatante proved herself a mare out of the very top drawer with a hugely impressive display in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle.

The JP McManus-owned five-year-old disappointed when hot favourite for the mares' novices' hurdle at last season's Cheltenham Festival, but dominated her rivals on her seasonal reappearance at Newbury last month - earning her this sharp rise in class.

Trainer Nicky Henderson fielded three runners in all as he went in search of a record ninth victory in the race, with 2-1 joint-favourites Epatante and Fusil Raffles joined by the defending champion Verdana Blue.

While Fusil Raffles was a spent force before the home turn, Barry Geraghty was still pulling double aboard Epatante and she shot clear once given her head to seal a five-length success.

Silver Streak was second, Ballyandy was third and Verdana Blue finished fourth.