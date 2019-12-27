Cyrname set to return to Ascot for next start

Cyrname has the measure of Altior at Ascot

Cyrname is likely to return to Ascot for his next appearance after finding stablemate Clan Des Obeaux too strong in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.

Cyrname was a hot favourite for the Boxing Day showpiece, having inflicted a first career defeat over jumps on Nicky Henderson's superstar chaser Altior at Ascot last month.

However, he had to make do with the runner-up spot - beaten 21 lengths - as Clan Des Obeaux won the Kempton highlight for the second year in succession and provided Paul Nicholls with a record-breaking 11th victory in the race.

The Ditcheat handler reported Cyrname "a little bit stiff" on Friday morning, but expects him to be ready to defend his crown in the Ascot Chase in mid-February.

Nicholls said: "Both horses that ran in the King George are fine - and Master Tommytucker, who had a heavy fall (in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase), is fine as well.

"Cyrname is a little bit stiff. I haven't spoken to Johnny (de la Hey, owner) about it yet, but I think he'll almost certainly go back to Ascot."