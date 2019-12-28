Leopardstown next for Faugheen after Limerick win

Faugheen - Leopardstown next

Willie Mullins is eyeing the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown as the next stop for Faugheen.

The 2015 Champion Hurdle winner turns 12 next week and has had his attentions switched to chasing late in life.

However, he has won each of his two outings over fences, overcoming a terrible jumping error to win on his debut at Punchestown before easily accounting for the highly-rated Samcro in a Grade One at Limerick on Boxing Day.

"It was a tremendous performance by Faugheen and he's none the worse for it, so we are looking forward to finding his next target," said Mullins.

"I haven't looked at the programme (book), but I'd imagine he will go to Leopardstown for the Dublin Racing Festival.

"He has very little mileage on the clock and I felt I should have gone chasing with him last year. I was disappointed with myself for not doing that.

"He still looks to be able to put it up to the top ones and it's extraordinary that he doesn't seem to have lost his spark at this stage of his career. I'd say he was as good at home as he ever was in the last few weeks."