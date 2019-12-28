Richard Johnson brings up century of winners for season

Richard Johnson rides his 100th winner of the season aboard Fair Kate

Richard Johnson made it 100 winners for the season when steering Fair Kate to the first victory of her career in the Betway Mares' Handicap Hurdle at Newbury.

The four-times champion jockey had to be at his strongest to galvanize the Tom Lacey-trained five-year-old home by a neck from rallying runner-up Vienna Court in the extended two-mile contest.

Johnson, who was chalking up a century for the 24th consecutive season, said: "That's fantastic - it is always nice to get to 100 winners and hopefully there is plenty more to come for the rest of the season.

"It was close enough last season for the title and Brian Hughes is obviously having a great time, but hopefully I can have a good four months and get back in front of him again.

"Getting to 100 winners is always the first target and although I was hoping to get to it before Christmas, it has come just after."

Johnson was given plenty of praise by Woolhope handler Lacey following the 8-1 shot's inaugural success.

Lacey said: "She has not set the world alight at home and she was still a maiden until today and she had plenty of goes at it. Hopefully she can progress on from here.

"Richard is different class - he is just so strong. You would rather have him on your side than against you."