Delta Work beats Monalee in thrilling Savills Chase

Jack Kennedy and Delta Work return in triumph

Delta Work came with a thundering late run to deny the gallant Monalee in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

Monalee had jumped for fun out in front for Rachael Blackmore and appeared to have everything on the stretch running down to the last.

Delta Work (11-2) looked booked for a place at best turning into the straight as Jack Kennedy, who also took the other Grade One feature on Apple's Jade as part of a treble, was asking his mount for everything.

Kemboy, who had been keen throughout, Road To Respect, Presenting Percy and the outsider Jett all held chances at some stage, but Monalee had seemingly seen them all off.

Unfortunately for Blackmore, she lost an iron after the last and kicked the other one free as Delta Work began to close. There was nothing in it at the line, but Delta Work got the verdict by a head. Road To Respect was third.