Further checks for Samcro

Samcro ridden by Jack Kennedy

Gordon Elliott is planning a full check-up for Samcro following his defeat at Limerick.

The seven-year-old faded after the second-last fence to be beaten 10 lengths by Faugheen in the Grade One Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Chase over an extended two miles and three furlongs.

Samcro won on his chasing bow at Down Royal and then fell when still holding every chance in the Drinmore at Fairyhouse.

Elliott believes his finishing effort on Boxing Day was too tame to have been his true running, and something was amiss.

"He seems to be OK, and we have to get him checked out," he said.

"I was disappointed, because he didn't finish out. There is something wrong, and we just have to put our finger on it."