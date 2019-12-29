Brilliant Lady Buttons stars again at Doncaster

Lady Buttons

Lady Buttons won a gripping race for the Listed MansionBet At Doncaster Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares' Chase at Doncaster.

A strong field of seven lined up for the valuable prize and the race didn't disappoint, with Phil Kirby's pride and joy getting up in the shadow of the post to beat Happy Diva by a head at odds of 11/4.

Ridden by Thomas Dowson with her usual jockey Adan Nicol out of action due to injury, the prolific dual-purpose performer travelled and jumped sweetly throughout but needed every inch of the two miles, four furlongs and 115 yards to emerge on top.

La Bague Au Roi took them along in the hands of champion jockey Richard Johnson and she jumped and galloped with her old zest, hanging in there right to the death despite a shuddering mistake at the third last fence.

Happy Diva edged ahead on the run to the last but La Bague Au Roi kept fighting back and Lady Buttons was seemingly yet to be played with her finishing effort.

After the trio tackled the last together, Dowson got to work on touching down and the sprint to the line went right down to the wire, Lady Buttons responding to every urging to prevail and take her career chase tally to 5-7.

La Bague Au Roi was a length and a quarter back in third, while the only real disappointment of the race was well-backed 5/2 chance Casablanca Mix, who made some early errors under Nico De Boinville and finished a distant fourth.