Phil Kirby considers Top Ville Ben plan

Phil Kirby will take his time fine-tuning a programme for Grand National possible Top Ville Ben after his victory in the Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby.

The North Yorkshire trainer wants to see hows the handicapper reacts to the convincing eight-length win over Didero Vallis on Boxing Day.

"He's come out of it fine," said Kirby.

"You wouldn't know he'd had a run really.

"We'll take our time and make a plan. It was a really good performance. He's growing up all the time - which for me is the most important thing.

"He'll get better and better, I'd say."

Top Ville Ben is prominent in most ante-post lists for Aintree - but Kirby is not yet looking that far ahead.

He added: "The original plan was to go to Doncaster for the Sky Bet (Chase, on January 25) - and that is still a possibility.

"It's just the handicapper. He's going to have a heavy enough weight, so we'll just have to see how things pan out."