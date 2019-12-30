Triumph Hurdle prep run for Allmankind

Allmankind and Harry Skelton win the Finale Hurdle

The exciting Allmankind is likely to have one more race before the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Connections report the free-going front-runner to be A1 following his impressive all-the-way victory by nine lengths in the Finale Hurdle at Chepstow over Christmas.

With 10 weeks to Allmankind's main objective in March, another prep run is schemed in for the Dan Skelton-trained juvenile.

Skelton's assistant Tom Messenger said: "He's fine, as good as gold.

"I think we'll give him one more run before Cheltenham.

"Obviously a horse that runs like that, you wouldn't want to go there too fresh, and you have to get as much experience into them as you can.

"We'll just keep him ticking over at home, because he's quite headstrong. Every time he runs you think he won't keep going - but he does."

Allmankind is a top-priced 8-1 for the Triumph.