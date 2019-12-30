Emitom ready for Relkeel Hurdle return

Warren Greatrex

Promising hurdler Emitom is ready to reappear in the £50,000 Grade Two Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle (3.10), one of the highlights at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

Trained by Warren Greatrex, Emitom took high rank among last season's novice hurdlers and lost nothing in defeat on his final start of the campaign when second to Champ in the G1 Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle over three miles at Aintree.

Emitom had taken some notable scalps leading up to his first run at graded level, including Lisnagar Oscar and Interconnected, as he reeled of a hat-trick of hurdle race victories at Ffos Las, Lingfield Park and Newbury.

The Grade Two Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle is a trial for the three-mile Sun Racing Stayers' Hurdle at the Festival, a race Greatrex captured in 2015 with Cole Harden.

The trainer said: "I am very happy with Emitom and he is on track to run at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

"He worked nicely at Newbury recently and has schooled since, when he jumped really well, so it is all systems go.

"New Year's Day looks a good starting point. It is his first run out of novice company and he will have to step up, but his form looks good and we think he has improved."

A classy list of entries for the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle features the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned pair of Janika and Top Notch, who have both landed Grade Two prizes over fences this season.

Their trainer Nicky Henderson is also responsible for William Henry, winner of this year's Coral Cup at the Festival, and the 2018 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup second Might Bite, who has not raced over hurdles since April, 2016.

OLBG Mares' Hurdle heroine Roksana (Dan Skelton) and Summerville Boy (Tom George), winner of the 2018 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, are other entries to note.