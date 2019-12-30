Envoi Allen on course for Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle

Envoi Allen

Envoi Allen is among eight confirmations for the the Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle on Sunday.

Winner of the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham in March, Gordon Elliott's rising star has made a seamless transition to hurdling, already winning at the highest level in the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse.

That was over two miles and he is due to step up in trip this weekend, but the Cheveley Park Stud-owned five-year-old is likely to be a short price to confirm his place at the head of the ante-post markets.

"This race has been his target since the middle of December and we are very pleased with him," said Elliott.

"Everything has gone smoothly over the last few weeks and it's nice to see that his form has been working out at various points over Christmas."

Davy Russell has been the man on board over hurdles and is looking forward to this latest assignment.

"His form is rock solid and we are really happy with him. It's a pleasure to be around him," said Russell.

"Naas is a very good racecourse and a tough racecourse so you need a very good horse to win around there. I have no doubt that Sunday will be a true test."

Elliott has also entered Conflated, while Willie Mullins has two options, both owned by JP McManus - Elixir D'ainay, who beat subsequent winner Longhouse Poet on his hurdling debut, and Janidil, who has been progressive in handicaps.

Joseph O'Brien's Anything Will Do and Midnight Run, as well as Mouse Morris' French Dynamite and the aforementioned Longhouse Poet from the Martin Brassil yard are still engaged.