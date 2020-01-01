Options remain open for Fakir D'oudairies
Last Updated: 01/01/20 1:43pm
All options are open for Fakir D'oudairies after his good run at Leopardstown over Christmas.
Joseph O'Brien will consider the Irish Arkle for the Drinmore Novice Chase winner - but he has not ruled out going back up in trip.
Despite Fakir D'oudairies' Grade One defeat over two miles and a furlong by Notebook, it was a profitable week for O'Brien - who managed eight winners over four days, with plenty of others placed.
"We had a lot of winners, and lots of places," he said.
"Pretty much everything ran as expected.
"I was a little bit disappointed that Fakir D'oudairies didn't win, but he didn't lose anything in defeat really."
Considering future plans for the five-year-old, O'Brien added: "He's won over two-and-a-half miles and is versatile enough - we could go up in trip again, but I'd have no problem taking on the winner again anyway.
"We could have a look at the Irish Arkle, but the only thing is that you'd be a little bit worried about the ground.
"He likes a bit of juice maybe. The race at Leopardstown was a bit messy as well."
O'Brien's 2018 Irish Gold Cup winner Edwulf finished third in a hunter chase at Down Royal, and may head to Naas next.
"Edwulf seems grand - he had a rough enough passage in the race but seems fine," he said.
"I think there is a race in Naas for him (on January 26)."