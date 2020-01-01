Options remain open for Fakir D'oudairies

Mark Walsh riding Fakir D'oudairies

All options are open for Fakir D'oudairies after his good run at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Joseph O'Brien will consider the Irish Arkle for the Drinmore Novice Chase winner - but he has not ruled out going back up in trip.

Despite Fakir D'oudairies' Grade One defeat over two miles and a furlong by Notebook, it was a profitable week for O'Brien - who managed eight winners over four days, with plenty of others placed.

"We had a lot of winners, and lots of places," he said.

"Pretty much everything ran as expected.

"I was a little bit disappointed that Fakir D'oudairies didn't win, but he didn't lose anything in defeat really."

Considering future plans for the five-year-old, O'Brien added: "He's won over two-and-a-half miles and is versatile enough - we could go up in trip again, but I'd have no problem taking on the winner again anyway.

"We could have a look at the Irish Arkle, but the only thing is that you'd be a little bit worried about the ground.

"He likes a bit of juice maybe. The race at Leopardstown was a bit messy as well."

O'Brien's 2018 Irish Gold Cup winner Edwulf finished third in a hunter chase at Down Royal, and may head to Naas next.

"Edwulf seems grand - he had a rough enough passage in the race but seems fine," he said.

"I think there is a race in Naas for him (on January 26)."