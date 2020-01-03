Lostintranslation set for Denman

Lostintranslation

A trip to Newbury for the Denman Chase remains the most likely next objective for Lostintranslation, after undergoing a minor wind operation earlier this week.

The Colin Tizzard-trained eight-year-old leapt to the head of ante-post lists for the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup when getting the better of Haydock specialist Bristol De Mai in the Betfair Chase in November.

However, those claims took a knock after he was pulled in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, after which connections reported he was suffering from a breathing problem.

Assistant trainer Joe Tizzard hopes that issue has now been rectified - and Lostintranslation could now head to Newbury on February 8 for a race the Dorset team won with subsequent Gold Cup hero Native River in both 2017 and 2018.

Tizzard said: "He had his palate cauterised on Monday and seems absolutely fine.

"He'll have a week on the walker now and we'll probably step him up again after that.

"We'll probably give him a spin in the Denman before the Gold Cup."

Lostintranslation is a general 8-1 shot for the Gold Cup, with last year's winner Al Boum Photo now favourite with most bookmakers at 5-1 following his winning return at Tramore on New Year's Day.