Daryl Jacob back in midweek following hand injury

Fusil Raffles ridden by Daryl Jacob

Daryl Jacob expects to return to action at Ludlow on Wednesday following a hand injury.

Jacob has been out of action since a tumble from the Ben Pauling-trained Guena Des Mottes at Musselburgh on December 9.

The spill ruled him out of the busy Christmas period and the ride on Footpad - who eventually finished third - in the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.

"After missing the festive period due to a broken hand it seems like an age since I was last race riding, but thankfully it looks like I'll be back in the saddle next week," Jacob told www.sportinglife.com.

"At one stage I thought I might be back at the weekend but I'm just lacking a bit of strength in my hand, just two per cent, so another four or five days will do it the world of good.

"I'm riding out at Nicky Henderson's on Tuesday and then I'll see the physio to see if I get the all clear after that and if I do I'll be back at Ludlow on Wednesday."