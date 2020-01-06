Siskin exciting Ger Lyons team ahead of 2020

Siskin in winning action at the Curragh

Connections of Siskin are excited about what 2020 may hold for the unbeaten colt.

The Ger Lyons-trained son of First Defence won all his four starts last year, although his season ended prematurely.

In Britain for the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket, the Khalid Abdullah-owned runner became upset in the stalls and had to be withdrawn.

Nevertheless, having already won a Group One at the Curragh he looks a fine prospect and is as short as 8-1 for the Qipco 2000 Guineas.

Shane Lyons, assistant to his brother, said: "He looks great. He's grown and has filled out. He's just back from his holidays and we couldn't be happier.

"He's cantering away now and physically we couldn't be happier with him.