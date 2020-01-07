Itchy Feet could head to Scilly Isles Chase

Itchy Feet - set for Sandown

Olly Murphy will consider options for Itchy Feet over the next fortnight before deciding on the next step for the promising young chaser.

The Grade One 888sport Scilly Isles Novices' Chase over two and a half miles at Sandown on February 1 is one of the possible routes, after Itchy Feet duly landed the odds on his fencing debut at Leicester last month.

Third in last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, Itchy Feet made all when easily outclassing two rivals on his chasing bow.

"I'm not quite sure where we're going to go next," said Murphy.

"I suppose he'll have an entry in the Scilly Isles at Sandown, as long as it doesn't come up horrendously soft.

"That could well be an option, but we'll how he is in the next couple of weeks or 10 days - whether we go for something small again, wait for the spring or go for the Scilly Isles, but he's come out of really well.

"We'd maybe go two miles on a massive galloping track, but I just think two and a half is his trip. I felt he was just doing his best work over hurdles at the end over two miles.

"He should have won how he did at Leicester, but I was pleased the way he jumped and travelled, so I'm looking forward to his next step."