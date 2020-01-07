Altior to miss Kempton Saturday date

Altor - won't run at Kempton

Nicky Henderson has announced Altior will not take up his entry in the Unibet Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton.

The brilliant 10-year-old has not been seen in competitive action since suffering his first defeat in 20 starts over obstacles when runner-up to Cyrname in a much-anticipated clash at Ascot in November.

He missed an intended outing in the Desert Orchid Chase over the festive period due an abscess, but Henderson provided a positive update following a pleasing workout on Saturday morning - and the following day confirmed Saturday's two-and-a-half-mile Grade Two as his target.

Altior was the headline name among just six entries on Monday and would have been a red-hot favourite to get back on the winning trail.