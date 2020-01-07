Abacadabras in frame for Moscow Flyer

Trainer Gordon Elliott - strong hand in Sunday feature

Abacadabras is one of four potential runners for Gordon Elliott in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown on Sunday.

The six-year-old has won three of his four starts over hurdles to date, with his only defeat coming at the hands of his esteemed stablemate Envoi Allen in the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse in early December.

Abacadabras has since gone one better at Grade One level in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown and has been given the option of turning out again in a two-mile Grade Two his trainer won last season with Felix Desjy.

Elliott could also run Andy Dufresne, who suffered an odds-on reverse in the Navan Novice Hurdle on his last outing.

The exciting Easywork and Run Wild Fred complete the Cullentra quartet.

Elliott said: "Both Easywork and Andy Dufresne ran over two and a half miles last time but they could easily come back in trip.

"We have also given Abacadabras an entry and we'll just see how the horses come through their work this week and make a decision on who goes where."

Willie Mullins has saddled no less than seven previous winners of the Moscow Flyer, with Mikael D'Haguenet (2009), Vautour (2014) and Douvan (2015) all claiming this prize on the way to success at the Cheltenham Festival.

This year the champion trainer has entered Blackbow, the prolific Janidil and Tiger Tap Tap.

Joseph O'Brien has Anything Will Do and Meticulous in contention, with Henry de Bromhead's Captain Guinness, Karl Thornton's Shanroe and The Little Yank from John Ryan's yard completing the 12-strong field.

The main supporting race is the Grade Three Killiney Novice Chase.

Elliott is again well represented, with Dallas Des Pictons, Isle Of Destiny and Tintangle all engaged.

However, Mullins appears to hold a stronger hand quality-wise, with Bapaume and Carefully Selected two potentially top-class prospects.

The other notable contender is Martin Brassil's stable star City Island. The Cheltenham Festival winner is looking to bounce back from a disappointing start to his chasing career when pulled up at Leopardstown last month.

O'Brien's Speak Easy, Michael Bowe's Halsafari and Michael Smith's Lord Schnitzel are the other hopefuls.