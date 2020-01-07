Mysteree set for Warwick feature

Mysteree - heading to Warwick

Michael Scudamore is likely to rely on Mysteree as his representative in the McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick on Saturday.

The Ross-on-Wye trainer's other entry, Some Chaos, is set to wait for the Portman Cup Chase at Taunton on January 18, as the ground will be too soft for him at Warwick.

"I think it will be very doubtful Some Chaos will go. The ground will be too soft for him, so he'll probably wait for another option," said Scudamore.

"He will be entered at Taunton the following Saturday for a three-mile-four Grade Two Chase there. If the ground is going to be any better anywhere I'd have thought it would be at Taunton."

Scudamore reports Mysteree to be in fine shape and has forgiven his poor run in the Becher Chase at Aintree last month, where the National fences were not to his liking.

His form in long-distance chases is good and includes a victory in the 2017 Eider Chase and placed efforts in the Grand National Trial and the Midlands National.

"Mysteree's all set to go. He's in good form, but he just didn't take to the Aintree fences last time. He didn't seem to enjoy himself round there, but it was a good run the time before at Kelso," he said.

"He stays well and horses that have done well in races like the Eider Chase run well in this sort of race."