Impulsive Star set for Classic Chase repeat

Jockey Sam Waley-Cohen on Impulsive Star

Neil Mulholland is hoping conditions are not too demanding for Impulsive Star in his quest to register back-to-back victories in the McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick on Saturday.

The ground was described as good when Impulsive Star landed the spoils by three and a quarter lengths from Calett Mad, and Mulholland will be praying for more of the same.

Impulsive Star was pulled up in both his subsequent starts last season and suffered a similar fate on his reappearance at Cheltenham last month.

Mulholland feels the soft ground was to blame and is expecting a much improved-display at the weekend.

"Everything's fine. It's all good and we're happy with him - we've just been a bit unlucky with the ground," said the Wiltshire handler.

"Hopefully it doesn't go too soft. I think that's been the main key really.

"Hopefully we can get a cleaner run this time."