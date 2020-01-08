Leicester facing precautionary inspection

Action from Leicester

Leicester's jumps meeting on Thursday is subject to a precautionary inspection at 8am on race day due to forecast heavy rain overnight.

The track is currently raceable with the going described as soft, heavy in places on the hurdle course and good to soft, soft in places on the chase track.

The first of six races is scheduled at 1.10, with the feature being the Listed Charnwood Forest Mares' Chase at 2.15.

Clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson said: "There's a bit of heavy rain coming through. We need to have a look in the morning and see what happens.

"It's dried up lovely the last week and the ground is absolutely spot on, but it's so wet underneath if we had heavy rain, it would start causing issues again. Hopefully we won't get too much.

"We're forecast 10 to 15 millimetre which is a lot on ground that's already wet. Fingers crossed we won't get too much."