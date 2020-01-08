Benbatl returns in Singspiel Stakes at Meydan

Benbatl ridden by Oisin Murphy wins the Shadwell Joel Stakes

Saeed bin Suroor's flag bearer Benbatl returns to action in the Singspiel Stakes at Meydan on Thursday.

Benbatl has travelled the globe in recent years, winning plenty of big prizes, and having won Group races in England, Dubai, Germany and Australia, there is no doubting his credentials.

He was last seen disappointing on soft ground on Champions Day at Ascot, just his second run of 2019.

Bin Suroor also runs Dream Castle, who has not reached the same level of consistency as his stablemate, although the son of Frankel did win a Grade Two at the Carnival last season.

"Benbatl has been enjoying a nice winter out in Dubai and is in good form," Bin Suroor told www.godolphin.com.

"He didn't like the heavy ground at Ascot last time out - all his best form has been on a quicker surface - but he has been working well recently.

"He goes well fresh and this looks a good starting point for him. He is conceding weight to his rivals, but is a class horse and I am hoping for a good result.

"Dream Castle is in good order too and ran some excellent races at the Carnival last year. I am looking forward to getting his campaign started over a course and distance that suits him well."

The trainer is also represented in the Grade Two feature on dirt, the first round of the Al Maktoum Challenge, in which he saddles Team Talk.

Another interesting runner for Bin Suroor on the card is the unbeaten First View in the UAE 2000 Guineas Trial.

"First View is a nice colt, who is unbeaten in two starts at Kempton Park, and I think he will need further than a mile in time. He has done well out in Dubai and I am hoping for a good result, provided he copes with the dirt," said Bin Suroor, who also runs Laser Show and Lost In Time.

"Laser Show is improving with every piece of work and he too looks like he will get further.

"Lost In Time is a solid horse, who always tries very hard. He has worked alongside First View and there is not much between them.

"This is a trial, so it is a test for all three horses, and we have to see whether they can go on the surface."