Botox Has up for Triumph Hurdle Trial

Botox Has ridden by Joshua Moore

Gary Moore plans to step Botox Has back up in class for the JCB Triumph Hurdle Trial at Cheltenham at the end of the month.

The Lower Beeding handler has earmarked the Grade Two contest as the next port of call for the four-year-old, who is as short as 16-1 for the Triumph Hurdle in March.

Botox Has returned to winning ways on his latest visit to Cheltenham, having found subsequent Grade One winner Allmankind too strong there in November.

Moore - who also has the promising Goshen in the Triumph equation - said: "Botox Has may go back to Cheltenham on Trials Day (January 25), it depends whether the owner is back from Barbados in time.

"I thought he was awesome at Cheltenham the last day.

"Botox Has is a nice horse and we will make sure we look after him, as we want him to do us good for a good few years.

"He stays pretty well so he will be entered in the Ballymore, as well at the Triumph (at the Festival)."