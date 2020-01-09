The Conditional among Warwick Classic Chase 15

The Conditional

Ante-post favourite The Conditional is one of 15 declarations for the McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick.

Trainer David Bridgwater also still has the option of running the eight-year-old in the Grade Two novice chase on the same card - for which the final field is published on Friday.

Ben Pauling's Le Breuil, a winner at the Cheltenham Festival in March, is set to carry top weight in Saturday's big staying handicap.

He disappointed first time out this season, when Pauling's horses were under the weather, but shaped much better in the Becher Chase.

Crosspark, winner of the Eider Chase last season, is set to take his chance and will be bidding to return to form for Caroline Bailey.

Impulsive Star runs for Neil Mulholland. Winner of the race last season, he has failed to complete in three outings since.

Another seeking to bounce back to form is Kim Bailey's Rocky's Treasure.

Kimberlite Candy will have his supporters, having finished second in the Becher Chase, while the Tom Symonds-trained Bobo Mac is another in good heart.

Darlac, Petite Power, Mysteree, Captain Chaos, Head To The Stars, Joueur Bresilien and Milansbar, due to run at Catterick on Thursday afternoon, complete the field.