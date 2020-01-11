Goa Lil in Cheltenham Festival mix after Kempton win

Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies

Goa Lil moved a step closer to being part of Nigel Twiston-Davies' Cheltenham Festival team with a front-running success in the Read Nicky Henderson's Unibet Blog Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton.

The Simon Munir and Isaac Soude-owned four-year-old built on his fourth at the track last time out to gain his first win in Britain when holding Lord Lamington at bay by two lengths.

Anthony Bromley, racing manager to the owners, said: "He raced too freely in his first run at Sandown. Daryl (Jacob) said put ear plugs and a hood on him.

"Daryl was out over Christmas, but Sam gave him a lovely ride the last day and he learnt a lot on his second run.

"When no one wanted to make the running today, he was more tractable and though he took a hold, he was able to go from the front. He jumps nicely and we always hoped he might progress.

"I don't think he is a Triumph Hurdle type, but he might be a Festival horse for the Fred Winter. We might bring him back here for the Adonis as he has had two runs here now."