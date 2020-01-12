Warren Greatrex excited over future for Keeper Hill

Keeper Hill - ran well in defeat at Kempton

Warren Greatrex believes the future is bright for Keeper Hill following his excellent run in defeat at Kempton.

A narrow winner on his seasonal reappearance at Haydock in November, the nine-year-old was pulled up next time in the Caspian Caviar Gold at Cheltenham the following month.

He looked to have his work cut out on official ratings in Saturday's Grade Two Silviniaco Conti Chase, but performed above expectations to fill the runner-up spot behind the high-class Frodon - beaten little over a length and finishing ahead of hot favourite Top Notch.

Greatrex is considering options over fences and hurdles for his charge.

"That has to be his best run to date, and I think he has a good one in him," said the Upper Lambourn trainer.

"We may go back over hurdles next to mix it up, with a Pertemps qualifier at Musselburgh, and beyond that there is the Grade One Melling Chase at Aintree."