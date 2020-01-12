Monday cards at Lingfield and Punchestown under threat
Last Updated: 12/01/20 3:37pm
Monday's National Hunt meeting at Lingfield is subject to a precautionary inspection at 8am.
Conditions at the Surrey circuit were described as heavy - and "wet in a few areas" - but raceable on Sunday morning.
But with showers forecast, clerk of the course George Hill has announced an inspection for race-day morning.
Punchestown's Monday fixture is also under threat - with an inspection called for 7.45am.
A statement from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board read: "Following consultation with Met Eireann and due to a Status Yellow weather warning that is in place for the Kildare area, there will be a 7.45am inspection at Punchestown."