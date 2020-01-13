Monday meeting at Lingfield given green light

Lingfield - green light for Monday card

Monday's meeting at Lingfield will go ahead as planned after the track passed a precautionary inspection.

Clerk of the course George Hill had planned to check conditions at 8am, but was able to give a favourable verdict earlier than expected.

The ground is described as heavy.

There will be no racing in Ireland on Monday though, with Punchestown called off following a 7.45am inspection.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board tweeted: "Following a course inspection and having consulted with Met Eireann, Punchestown today is cancelled.

"Due to Status Orange wind warning currently in place for Kildare area and with winds due at their strongest during race times, the fixture is cancelled due to safety concerns."