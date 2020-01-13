Minella Indo up in trip at Navan

Rachel Blackmore riding Minella Indo

Cheltenham Festival winner Minella Indo is on course to further his education over fences at Navan this week.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, Minella Indo provided Rachael Blackmore with a famous success in last year's Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle - causing a 50-1 surprise, before proving that was no fluke when following up at Punchestown.

He finished second on his chasing debut to Willie Mullins' Laurina over two and a half miles, but will step back up in trip at the weekend.

"Minella Indo will hopefully go to Navan on Saturday for a three-mile beginners chase," said De Bromhead.

"I've been delighted with him since his run in Gowran.

"We were mad keen to run him in Leopardstown - but unfortunately we felt the ground was a bit too good, so we said we'd put it off until Navan.

"Leopardstown dries out so well, and everywhere else seems fine. I'm starting to fear it'll be too heavy in Navan - but I'm never happy!"