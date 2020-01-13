Gary Moore's Goshen gets Ascot option

Goshen ridden by Jamie Moore heads out to the track at Sandown

Gary Moore has given his exciting juvenile Goshen an entry at Ascot this weekend, after his initial plan to run at Huntingdon was foiled by the weather.

Goshen has won his two races over timber to date by an aggregate of 57 lengths, and is as low as 7-1 for the Triumph Hurdle.

With the floods at Huntingdon scuppering plans to run in last Friday's Chatteris Fen, Moore will consider Saturday's Ascot IJF Ambassador Programme Juvenile Hurdle - or wait until Cheltenham next week.

He said: "I've entered him for Ascot on Saturday, and we will see. If he doesn't go there he will go to Cheltenham the following week. I need to look at the race and how the ground is."

Moore has another potentially smart juvenile in Botox Has, but he now looks likely to head to Haydock next month.

"Botox Has will probably go to the Victor Ludorum, I'd say - regardless of what Goshen does," added Moore.

"It was very frustrating (not being able to run in Chatteris Fen), especially when you get told on the motorway you might as well go back home - and he was dead right, (clerk of the course) Jack Pryor.

"You were getting different reports as the day was going on. When you get 10 minutes away from the racecourse and they have opened the gates you think it must be on - but five minutes later it was off."