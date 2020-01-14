Exeter meeting called off due to waterloggin

Action from Exeter

Exeter has abandoned its scheduled six-race card because of waterlogging.

The course failed an early-morning inspection for Tuesday's card, which was called off shortly after 6.30am.

Almost 15mm of rain in the previous 24 hours had left standing water on already heavy ground.

Racing will go ahead at Fairyhouse, however, after that course passed its inspection.

A Tweet from the Irish track read: "Following an inspection racing goes ahead @Fairyhouse - ground is heavy (after) further 1mm rain overnight. Rain forecast mid morning".

The first of seven races is at 12.45.

Wednesday's card at Plumpton will be subject to an 8am race-day inspection.

The going at the Sussex course is described as heavy, soft (in places) following 10mm of rain overnight on Monday - with up to a further 12mm forecast before racing.

Newbury's meeting on Wednesday must also survive an 8am precautionary inspection after plenty of rain hit the track on Monday and Tuesday.

Further rain is expected before it is forecast to ease off around 7am.