Definitly Red set to carry top weight in Peter Marsh

Definitly Red - all set for Haydock

Top-weight Definitly Red is set to take his chance in the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock on Saturday.

A classy operator at his best, the 11-year-old has won two Many Clouds Chases at Aintree, the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham and Charlie Hall at Wetherby.

This season Brian Ellison has his sights fixed on the Grand National - in which he unfortunately got badly hampered at Becher's Brook on the first circuit in 2017 - and the plan is to give him one more run after this weekend.

"He runs at Haydock at the moment," said Ellison.

"When the ground is heavy and sloppy that's fine for him, he gets through that no problem - when he tends to struggle is when the ground is tacky.

"They tend to get through the ground at Haydock when it's heavy - well - hopefully he will.

"He's in good form and we're using it as a prep for the Grand National. After this he might go to Kelso at the end of February."