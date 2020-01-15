Latest Exhibition set for Leopardstown

Trainer Paul Nolan

Paul Nolan believes Latest Exhibition should just be reaching his peak ahead of a planned outing at the Dublin Racing Festival.

On his first outing over two and a half miles, and just the fifth of his life, the seven-year-old ran out a ready winner of the Navan Novice Hurdle last month.

In that race he beat the odds-on favourite Andy Dufresne, who has since come out and won a Grade Two himself.

"Latest Exhibition will go for the two-mile-six (Lacy & Partners Solicitors) Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown. Hopefully the ground will be OK and there won't be any mention of good," said Nolan.

"All is well with him and he couldn't have come out of the Navan run any better.

"He has age on his side now and there's no excuses. He's seven and really he was a shell of a horse up to now. There are not too many miles on him and he's starting to grow into his frame.

"He looks good and strong and hopefully we get him there is one piece. If he's good enough, he's good enough - we'll have to wait and see.

"It was good to see Andy Dufresne winning on Sunday and his form stacks up."