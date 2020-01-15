Frankel's jockey at Market Rasen

Tom Queally celebrates

Tom Queally has a notable ride under National Hunt Rules on Thursday as he teams up with The Getaway Star in the Alan Swinbank Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race at Market Rasen.

Trained by his father, Declan, The Getaway Star has won two out of her three races to date, but does need to put a disappointing run at Navan last time out behind her.

Queally will be forever linked with the great Frankel, considered by many to be the greatest horse to have raced in Britain during his unbeaten career, but he did ride a winner over hurdles at Tramore on New Year's Day for the family operation.

His brother, also called Declan, is assistant to his father and said: "She didn't run her race last time, but any horse can have a blip.

"She's in good form, has travelled over well and has no penalty for winning two bumpers, so she must have a good chance.

"Part of the thinking in sending her over is that she likes decent ground and Market Rasen tends not to get so deep - also she prefers going right-handed so it's worth a shot.

"Tom was over at Christmas and rode her out every day he was here and he's really looking forward to riding her.

"I told Tom to get his National Hunt licence out because the plan was to run her in a UK bumper and try to get some black type.

"It's difficult for a young mare to travel over, but we're hopeful."

Willie Mullins will break new ground by having his first runner at the track with the newcomer Panic Attack.

Anthony Honeyball is hoping the better ground will be in Midnight Callisto's favour.

She was an impressive debut winner at Fontwell in October, but when stepped up to Listed company at Cheltenham, she got stuck in the mud.

"Part of the excuse was the ground last time out, it was almost heavy and we think that was the reason she ran as she did," Honeyball said.

"We've always liked her a lot. She's had a nice break since then and they are saying there's good to soft places, which I hope there is.

"It doesn't look like there's too much rain forecast and it looks like we're going to be lucky in that regard - it's nice it's not extreme.

"We're looking forward to it, she stays well, is straightforward and should have a good shout."

Alan King's Midnight Ginger and Kim Bailey's Hollymount Holly are defending unbeaten records in the race.