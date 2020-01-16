Kalashnikov back firing again

Amy Murphy reports Kalashnikov to be back to himself after being under the weather following a disappointing run at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

The Newmarket trainer revealed her stable star returned home 'sick' when well-beaten behind Oldgrangewood, who had beaten him a nose on his previous start at Newbury.

However, after treatment, Kalashnikov has now recovered and is being prepared for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

"He was sick after Cheltenham. He bled and then he started coughing a few days after. I'd say he was harbouring something. I'd say that's the reason he bled," said Murphy.

"We can put a line through that run. He'd never been out of the first two in his life (when he has completed the course).

"He's had some antibiotics and he's absolutely fine.

"He doesn't have to run between now and the Ryanair unless I'm 100 per cent happy with him, but equally there are races like the Game Spirit.

"He'll get entries, but we'll see. He doesn't have to go anywhere before Cheltenham."